Soap (our recommendation is Dr. Bronner’s because of its versatility)
Garbage bags (These have many uses beyond taking out the trash!)
Disinfectant (liquid bleach is effective)
Tupperware (these are cheap...maybe buy two!)
Waterproof/fireproof bag (for important documents)
Toilet paper
3-day supply of non-perishable food: i.e. canned juice, canned soup, peanut butter, trail mix, granola bars, vitamins, pet food (at least 1 oz/day- so 3 oz)
Can opener
Wrench (to turn off gas/ water)
Cash
Extra pair of shoes (Best to keep one pair under your bed and one pair with your earthquake kit)
poop bags (pets)
Rain gear (the kit above has ponchos but real rain gear is helpful too)
Sleeping bag
Sunglasses and spare eyeglasses
Contact solution (if applies)
Prescription medications
Large backpack
Waterproof bag holding a copy of the following documents: passport, social security card, bank account numbers, credit card account numbers, birth certificate, marriage certificate, list of important telephone numbers
Fema's earthquake safety guide
Red Cross's earthquake safety guide