Things you can buy on Amazon:

Soap (our recommendation is Dr. Bronner’s because of its versatility)

Garbage bags (These have many uses beyond taking out the trash!)

Disinfectant (liquid bleach is effective)

Disposable dinnerware

Aluminum foil

Tupperware (these are cheap...maybe buy two!)

Waterproof matches

Waterproof/fireproof bag (for important documents)

Emergency water supply

Things you probably have, but should set aside with your kit:

Toilet paper

3-day supply of non-perishable food: i.e. canned juice, canned soup, peanut butter, trail mix, granola bars, vitamins, pet food (at least 1 oz/day- so 3 oz)

Can opener

Wrench (to turn off gas/ water)

Cash

Extra pair of shoes (Best to keep one pair under your bed and one pair with your earthquake kit)

poop bags (pets)

Rain gear (the kit above has ponchos but real rain gear is helpful too)

Sleeping bag

Sunglasses and spare eyeglasses

Contact solution (if applies)

Prescription medications

Large backpack

Waterproof bag holding a copy of the following documents: passport, social security card, bank account numbers, credit card account numbers, birth certificate, marriage certificate, list of important telephone numbers

Recommended reading on earthquake safety:

Fema's earthquake safety guide

Red Cross's earthquake safety guide

Ready.gov/earthquakes

